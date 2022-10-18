Cowlitz County commissioners OK noxious weed tax increase

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved increasing the Noxious Weed Control Board assessment for the first time in five years.

The previously presented proposal to tax public rights of way was taken off the table because of its complexity, said Jennifer Mendoza, Noxious Weed Board program coordinator.

The volunteer board and staff requested the increase to pay for bringing a part-time inspector fulltime to better survey the county and help landowners, and to help cover costs of inflation, Mendoza said. Two fulltime inspectors will help notify property owners in a more timely way of noxious weeds and provide better customer service, she said.

“Landowners would have a very good chance of being notified of an infestation at the early stage,” Mendoza said. “If it’s going to be seeding or spreading, we need to be there so they have time to respond.”

Currently county property owners inside and outside city limits pay the noxious weed assessment, which is $4.82 per parcel and 10 cents per acre.

The Noxious Weed Board recommended increasing rates to $8 per parcel and 30 cents per acre. Forest land is assessed at one-tenth the regular rate, and the change will bring the rates to 80 cents per parcel and 3 cents per acre.

For an average 5-acre parcel, the changes would increase the noxious weed tax from $5.32 to $9.50 per year.

On Sept. 27, the county commissioners held a hearing on the assessment increase and a proposal to tax public rights of way as allowed by a new state law, but held off on voting until Tuesday to address concerns.

After reviewing the plan to assess public rights of way based on a centerline mile rate, the Noxious Weed Board decided at it’s Oct. 12 meeting to withdraw the request. Mendoza said there is not readily available data to determine which right of way is already included in private land parcels and figuring this out would exceed the cost of tax revenue from those acres.

Mendoza said the board still plans to tax land owned by public entities, such as the state, county and city that benefit from noxious weed control that were not previously assessed.

Taxing public lands and the addition of the new rate would bring in $472,570, Mendoza said.

Program progress

The Noxious Weed Board assists landowners with resources, information and tools to control and prevent the spread of noxious weeds. The board enforces state noxious weed laws, but the Cowlitz County program promotes voluntary compliance, Mendoza said.

The department provides free inspections upon landowner request, advises on control methods and has programs to help landowners pay for herbicide or do control work for certain senior or disabled property owners.

Mendoza presented some data to demonstrate the program’s effectiveness, especially with the new addition of a second inspector in 2022.

The number of notice of violation letters decreased from 19 in 2020 and 17 in 2021 to three in 2022, which Mendoza attributed to inspectors having more time to work with landowners.

An increasing number of landowners participated in disposal, cost-sharing and assistance programs — from about 35 in 2019 to about 105 in 2022.

During the public hearing Tuesday, several landowners spoke about their experiences with the weed control program and in support of the increase.

Castle Rock resident Mel Larsen said he wanted to show support for the program after seeing the progress it’s made over the years. The program notified him last year of a noxious weed on his property he didn’t know existed, he said.

“It was good because I didn’t even know it was there,” Larsen said.

A couple people spoke against the increase, questioning the program’s need for more funding if it’s already making progress and because the spread of weeds is not something the government can control.

Commissioner Arne Mortensen said it’s not a clear cut issue and while he doesn’t think the agency is “bloated,” adjudicating on weeds crossing property lines is difficult.

Commissioner John Jabusch, as the weed board liaison, said he’s attended recent meetings and believes the increase is necessary to continue progress.

Commissioner Dennis Weber said the request is reasonable, though he would prefer a small yearly increase to keep up with inflation rather than a larger catch-up increase.

The board also approved changes to the noxious weed code updating the definition of forest land to match state weed control law and other wording changes.