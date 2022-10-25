Cowlitz County commissioners OK new code of conduct and trespass rules

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved a code of conduct and trespass discussed last week to help improve security at county buildings.

The code includes definitions of disruptive activities and conduct that could be subject to removal; who will enforce the regulations; and a notice and appeals process. The commissioners have discussed the code for several months, following their hiring of security guards in June after a rise in employee complaints.

Last week, the commissioners continued the public hearing to Tuesday to allow for more public review and comment. On Tuesday, a couple of citizens questioned the need for the changes on top of police response.

Chief Civil Deputy Doug Jensen said the code allows the security guards to trespass people from the building, preventing them from coming back unless they have certain county business or are attending a public meeting as outlined in the code.

"We do not want to violate constitutional rights of the people," said Commissioner Arne Mortensen. "Even if you have been trespassed here, you still can attend meetings because you're entitled to do that. The ordinance is crafted beautifully in it does serve what was described while not violating rights of an individual."

Without the code of conduct, someone who is arrested for an alleged crime inside the building can return the same day, Commissioner Dennis Weber said.

The code doesn't prevent police response if it's warranted, but allows security to do their jobs without needing to call in a police officer, Jensen said.

Sheriff Brad Thurman spoke in favor of the code and its emphasis on education, de-escalation and voluntary compliance before issuing a trespass warning.

"It's another tool to make this a safe, welcoming environment for the general public," he said.