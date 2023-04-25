Cowlitz County commissioners on Tuesday moved forward several big-ticket contracts, including a new phone system, boiler replacement and an updated agreement with the humane society.

The commissioners approved $363,360 for a one-year contract with the Humane Society of Cowlitz County for animal control, shelter and welfare services.

The agreement included a 10% increase over the previous contract amount of about $330,000 to account for "substantial" rises in costs, society Executive Director Darren Ullmann said.

During a March workshop, Ullmann told the commissioners rising health insurance rates, utility bills, cost of vaccinations and other supplies, and a minimum wage increase contributed to overall cost increases.

The contracts with the county and cities make up about 60% of the agency's budget, Ullman said Tuesday. The humane society is asking for increases to cover costs and is not trying to make a profit off the municipalities, he said.

Ullmann said the humane society's four animal control officers are not enough to respond to all the calls it receives. The staff is trying to catch up but does not have radios and can't afford to replace one of two trucks that recently broke down, he said.

Commissioner Arne Mortensen said his impression was the humane society "needed help" and was "running on a shoestring." Improvements can't be made without funding, he said.

In other business, the commissioners approved a $647,500 contract with World Wide Technology to replace the county's existing telecommunications system. The agreement includes hardware, software, installation support and licensing.

The current phone system, installed in 2009, is failing, IT Director Kim Hort told the commissioners in February. The county also does not have enough licenses to provide additional phones to departments, she said.

The new proposal includes an option to expand up to 1,000 devices, adds electronic faxing and emergency 911 reporting that would allow dispatchers to identify the location of calls, Hort said. The IT department received an $80,000 state grant to help cover some costs, she added.

The commissioners also approved:

A $300,800 bid award to Apex Mechanical to replace boilers at the county administration and annex buildings.

A bid award not to exceed $150,000 to Longview Auto and Tire for overflow maintenance and repairs for county fleet vehicles as needed.