The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved two continuing grants for noxious weed control in the county and the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument.

The amendment to the interagency agreement with U.S. Forest Service provides an additional $40,000 for invasive plant treatments within the Mount St. Helens Volcanic Monument and extends the timeline through January 2027.

The county has received the Forest Service grants for the work since at least 2009. Crews use backpack herbicide sprayers to treat primarily Scotch broom, hawkweeds, tansy ragwort and knapweeds, said Jennifer Mendoza, Noxious Weed Board program coordinator.

The work costs about $30,000 to $50,000 per year and is fully grant funded, Mendoza said.

The herbicides used go through a national environmental review and are safe for elk, deer and other wildlife, Mendoza said. One of the main considerations for the program is protecting the plants the elk and deer eat, she said.

As a high-traffic recreation area, people can track in or carry out invasive species from the monument, Mendoza said. The seasonal treatment prioritizes trails and wildlife grazing areas.

A Forest Service mapping system tracks the infestations and allows crews to follow up on them, Mendoza said. Existing infestations typically get smaller over time but new ones pop up, she said.

"It's really important to be out there and identify the infestations while they're small, which is primarily where we're finding ourselves right now," Mendoza said. "Finding small new infestations and getting those treated so they don't cause a longer term issue."

The commissioners also approved an amendment to the interagency agreement with Washington State Department of Agriculture, adding $1,500 for treatment within Cowlitz County. The amendment expands the list of Class A noxious weeds to be treated under the contract to include eggleaf spurge, giant hogweed, false brome, new milk thistle sites and all Class A listed noxious weeds.