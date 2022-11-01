Cowlitz County commissioners OK cost increase to Tower Road bridge project

The Cowlitz County commissioners on Tuesday approved spending $270,000 to design three big projects for the Toutle water system and an additional $110,000 on the temporary bridge at Tower Road.

The $111,270 change order brings the total bridge project contract with contractor Quigg Bros. to $884,570. The increase is because the county went out to bid based on the 50% design to save time after heavy rain and flooding in March destroyed the culvert, said Susan Eugenis, county engineer.

The design was completed on Sept. 28 and work started Oct. 3, she said.

The change order “trues up” quantities and material changes between the 50% and 100% designs, Eugenis said. Design changes that affected the cost include added drainage, increased channel excavation, thicker steel for the piles, two added piles and changes to the bridge, she said.

All materials are a per-item cost, so at the end of the project, costs may decrease depending on how much is used, Eugenis said.

The temporary bridge is in transit and set to be delivered Nov. 8, with it fully open in December, Eugenis said. Design of the permanent bridge over Rock Creek is ongoing, she added.

The commissioners also approved a professional services agreement with RH2 Engineering to design two Toutle Water System improvement projects for $271,740.

One project will correct two zones where about two dozen residents are only getting the minimum level of water pressure allowed, Eugenis said.

The engineer will analyze whether it’s better to tap into the existing water line or build a new booster bump station for the low-pressure area near Tower Road and design the best solution. The firm will also design a small booster pump station for the problem area near Juanita Way. The county plans to go out to bid for the project next year.

The second project is to add an additional pump station and distribution system to serve the Shadow Mountain area, located in the hills behind the Toutle High School. The county has been discussing the project for about a year, since several residents reported high levels of arsenic in their individual wells, Eugenis said.

Arsenic is naturally occurring in areas with volcanic activity and can leach into the water, said Season Long, county environmental health manager. Residents with individual wells are recommended to test for arsenic, but it’s not required, she said.

The project would expand the county’s water system up the hill and allow residents to connect, Eugenis said. The county plans to go out to bid for the project in spring or early summer 2024, she said.

Three-quarters of the project design costs be paid with pandemic-inspired federal American Rescue Plan Act money, with the remaining 25% from the water reserve capital fund, Eugenis said.

In other business, the commissioners accepted a $87,755 bid from Pacific Northwest Fire Protection to replace the failing fire suppression system at the Cowlitz County Event Center indoor arena.

A $134,000 Washington State Department of Agriculture grant will reimburse the cost of upgrading the system and replacing some doors to better secure the building, said Kim Bowcutt, event center director.

The commissioners also approved an amendment to the 2022 budget, totaling $2 million in changes previously approved by the board, said Traci Jackson, county finance manager. The amendment includes staffing changes, purchases and grants received since July, she said.