Cowlitz County commissioners OK contracts for disability services

The Cowlitz County commissioners approved contracts with the state and six organizations to provide developmental disability services for another year.

All related contracts passed in 2-1 votes, with Commissioner Arne Mortensen opposed. Mortensen said despite asking for years, he has not received proof the program is cost effective, sustainable or essential.

Last week, the commissioners approved extending the contract with the state Department of Social and Health Services through June and accepted an additional $1.7 million to provide developmental disability services.

The state determines county funding based on the number of people in the program and the levels of service they need, said Gena James, county Health and Human Services deputy director. The state department determines if an individual is eligible for services and assesses the level of service they need, she said.

Participants choose which providers they want to work with, James said. The state money pays for staff time to help clients find and maintain jobs, participate in community activities and for services for children.

On Aug. 23, the commissioners approved contracts with Progress Center for a maximum of $126,940; Compass Career Solutions for $234,000 and Lifeworks for $835,000. Progress Center provides services for children birth to 3 years old. All other organizations provide employment and day services for adults.

On Tuesday, the commissioners approved contracts with Employers Overload for $52,000, Goodwill for $54,000 and Washington Initiative for Supported Employment (WISE) for $30,000.

Before COVID-19, about 70% of participants in employment services had jobs, James said. That fell to a low of 30% and is now back up to 58%, she said.

In other business, the commissioners Tuesday approved an emergency contract with Quigg Bros. Inc. for $773,300 to build foundation and install a temporary bridge in the 2400 block of Tower Road.

The total project to install the temporary bridge and repair Tower Road after heavy rain and flooding in early March destroyed the Rock Creek culvert will cost about $1.6 million, said Susan Eugenis, county engineer. The county plans to install a permanent bridge next year, but the commissioners decided to use a temporary bridge because it will open up traffic sooner.