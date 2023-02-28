Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday moved their Wednesday workshop to the evening once a month to allow citizens who work during the day to attend.

The meeting on the second Wednesday each month will be at 5:30 p.m. instead of the regular 1:30 p.m. starting on March 8.

The commissioners’ regular meetings and work sessions are typically held during business hours, and attendance varies depending on what is being discussed or voted on.

Commissioner Arne Mortensen pushed to hold night meetings on “contentious and high-impact items,” when he first joined the board in 2017, according to The Daily News archives.

The commissioners decided to try holding an evening meeting again on a trial basis after it was requested earlier this month.

“We did that because we recognize that people can’t make all the meetings and this is sort of pilot program to see if this helps out the usual complaint,” Mortensen said Tuesday.

The commissioners’ regular formal meeting, where they vote on items, is at 9 a.m. Tuesdays. The board also holds business meetings/workshops on Monday mornings, Tuesday afternoons and Wednesday afternoons.

All meetings are open to the public and are held the Commissioners Hearing Room on the third floor of the Cowlitz County Administration Building, 207, Fourth Ave. North, Kelso. The public can also join via Zoom.

Any time at least two of the three commissioners meet, they make up a quorum and must meet in public.