Cowlitz County commissioners interview District 3 candidates Monday

The Cowlitz County commissioners Monday interviewed three candidates for the vacant District 3 position, but did not make a final decision.

During a special meeting last week, the commissioners narrowed a list of seven applicants to the three finalists interviewed Monday: Christine Masters, Richard Dahl, and Tamara Jones.

Commissioners Dennis Weber and Arne Mortensen will make the final selection during an open public meeting. They have until Nov. 1 to choose from the candidates before the decision will be forwarded to Gov. Jay Inslee.

District 3 includes West Longview, Castle Rock, Toutle, Ryderwood and the rural northern county. Former Commissioner Joe Gardner said he stepped down to return to the private sector. His term is set to expire Dec. 31, 2022. Anyone appointed to the position will have to win the 2022 election to keep the seat beyond the end of that year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.