Cowlitz County commissioners extend mental health tax through 2024

At the board’s July 20 meeting, Weber suggested placing an advisory vote on the tax on the November ballot. On Aug. 3, in a 2-1 vote, the commissioners opposed adding the measure to the ballot.

Gardner said it would be confusing to hold an advisory vote in November when the tax would continue for two more years regardless of the outcome.

County Health and Human Services Deputy Director Gena James on Tuesday said tax revenue has increased over time from about $1.6 million the first year, to about $2.4 million in 2020. Spending also has gone up each year as the county has seen an increased need for mental health and substance abuse treatment in the jail and in therapeutic court programs, she said.

This year, about 42% of the tax revenue is budgeted for the jail to support mental health and medically assisted treatment and 27% for therapeutic courts, James said.

About 15% of the revenue is budgeted for contracts with community agencies for mental health or chemical dependency programs.

At the July 20 meeting, the commissioners voted on agreements with Cowlitz County Child Advocates, the Cowlitz Community Network, Community House on Broadway, the Emergency Support Shelter and the Cowlitz Family Health Center for a total of about $283,200 in mental health tax revenue.