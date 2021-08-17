Cowlitz County commissioners extend mental health tax through 2024

Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved extending the one-tenth of 1% mental health sales tax another two years in part to help fund a proposed program placing mental health professionals in police departments.
The commissioners first approved the tax in 2012, before any of the current board members were in office. The tax adds a penny to every $10 purchase. State law requires the tax be used for chemical dependency, mental health programs and therapeutic courts.
Cowlitz County law enforcement agencies in May proposed a countywide “crisis coordination team” to help officers better respond to a growing number of calls for people experiencing a mental health crisis, substance abuse and homelessness. The commissioners expressed initial support to use the mental health sales tax to partially fund a contract with a behavioral health service provider to place professionals in police departments.
Commissioners Joe Gardner said Tuesday he wanted to continue the tax beyond 2022 because the board had given an “indication of commitment” to help fund the law enforcement project.
Commissioner Dennis Weber has supported funding the therapeutic courts and other programs, but Tuesday said he has felt strongly residents should have the opportunity to vote on the tax.
Commissioner Arne Mortensen was absent Tuesday.
At the board’s July 20 meeting, Weber suggested placing an advisory vote on the tax on the November ballot. On Aug. 3, in a 2-1 vote, the commissioners opposed adding the measure to the ballot.
Gardner said it would be confusing to hold an advisory vote in November when the tax would continue for two more years regardless of the outcome.
County Health and Human Services Deputy Director Gena James on Tuesday said tax revenue has increased over time from about $1.6 million the first year, to about $2.4 million in 2020. Spending also has gone up each year as the county has seen an increased need for mental health and substance abuse treatment in the jail and in therapeutic court programs, she said.
This year, about 42% of the tax revenue is budgeted for the jail to support mental health and medically assisted treatment and 27% for therapeutic courts, James said.
About 15% of the revenue is budgeted for contracts with community agencies for mental health or chemical dependency programs.
At the July 20 meeting, the commissioners voted on agreements with Cowlitz County Child Advocates, the Cowlitz Community Network, Community House on Broadway, the Emergency Support Shelter and the Cowlitz Family Health Center for a total of about $283,200 in mental health tax revenue.
Mortensen initially opposed renewing the contracts and said he wasn’t convinced the taxpayers are getting their money’s worth.
Gardner said he is concerned about the long-term sustainability of funding the programs with the cost of the proposed law enforcement program and rising jail costs. He recommended the program contracts not be renewed after June 2022. The commissioners unanimously approved the contracts with that message.
Superior Court Judge Marilyn Haan said Tuesday the courts support the continuation of the tax. The youth and adult drug courts have seen “a large number of successes,” she said.