Cowlitz County's newest commissioner will serve as chair of the three-member board for at least the rest of the year.

On Tuesday, Commissioners Arne Mortensen and Dennis Weber elected Rick Dahl as chair, replacing Weber. Dahl abstained from the vote.

Dahl told The Daily News Tuesday afternoon he wasn't surprised about the nomination, as it was clear after last week Mortensen was asking for a change.

"I’m committed to this county, to the citizens of this county," Dahl said. "We're always going to do best we can for them. I’ll certainly do that in this role, as I was striving to do that in the other role."

Dahl said going forward, his goal is to be transparent with the public so they don't feel like they are being deceived in any way.

"I know all three commissioners do our best to make sure we're very open and forward with the public on what we believe and were we think we should go," he said.

Following the chair vote, all three commissioners declined to nominate someone for vice chair, with Dahl refusing Weber's request to make the nomination.

"It's not my game," he said. "I'm not getting into it. You guys figure it out."

Chief Civil Deputy Doug Jensen told the commissioners they can evoke "continuity of office" to hold over the existing vice chair, Mortensen. Only the chair position is required by the state and the vice chair is part of the board's "parliamentary process," he said.

The commissioners agreed to elect a new chair last week, after Mortensen raised concerns that Weber signed a letter asking for a negotiation extension relating to the “rails-to-trails” project that included incorrect statements.

Weber said he made a mistake in not reading through the whole letter, thinking it was asking for the extension as the county has previously done.

During Tuesday's meeting, Weber thanked the "warm and generous people of Cowlitz County" for a supportive response after one of the "worst abhorrent series of uncalled for personal attacks I've ever experienced."

Weber said there is "much to do" during the rest of his third term as commissioner.

"Most important, I think, is to rebuild that process that encourages the members of this board to take the time and opportunities available to straighten out any misunderstandings that occur in the future," he said.

Since the commissioners cannot talk about county business outside of public meetings, the board needs to make better use of their meetings to "facilitate those kinds of conversations," Weber said.

Weber said there were missed opportunities to discuss the letter before it was on the March 21 meeting agenda, when he was absent and at a Spirit Lake-Toutle/Cowlitz River System Collaborative workshop.

"I hope we all recognize we need to do better," he said. "It is time to move on to more important matters facing Cowlitz County."