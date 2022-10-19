Cowlitz County commissioners discuss rules to remove people from public buildings after safety concerns

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday held an initial public hearing on a proposed code of conduct, as part of the ongoing effort to improve security at the county buildings.

The "narrowly tailored" code is needed to allow security to do their job, while preserving the public's right to freedom of speech and access, said Doug Jensen, chief civil deputy.

"What's being proposed is something that passes constitutional, statutory and judicial review," he said. "This provides them (security guards) the tools to come in contact with an individual and take action."

The county commissioners hired part-time security guards in June after a rise in employee complaints, safety concerns and property crime, and brought them on full time in September.

In the past, the county relied on Kelso police to respond and deal with aggressive, confrontational people or those trespassing in employee areas, Jensen said. But they need to be treated differently than if they were at a private business because the public is entitled access to the building, he said.

"What's needed is a separate process, an administrative process for actually dealing with individuals and potentially trespassing them," he said.

The code includes definitions of what activities and conduct are considered disruptive and could be subject to removal; who will enforce and apply the regulations; and a notice and appeals process, Jensen said. It states enforcement should emphasize education and voluntary compliance.

Open public meetings are exempt from the proposed code and state law outlines a different set of limitations on when and how to deal with disruptions to public meetings, Jensen said.

Commissioner Arne Mortensen said the title "code of conduct" is a red flag, because people might think the county is infringing on the public's rights. Jensen said he titled the ordinance that way because the county can't remove someone because of their appearance, action or speech, and their conduct has to rise to the level of risking public health and safety.

The board still needs to work on directions to security on how to implement the code, Jensen said. Approving the code will not automatically implement it, he said.

During the last couple months, the commissioners have discussed the code in workshops, and Jensen said Mortensen focused on and helped refine issues of free speech.

"We’re not trying to silence people," Jensen said. "It really just comes down to aggressive and dangerous behavior warranting removal."

Mortensen requested the hearing be continued to next Tuesday's meeting so the public has more time to read through it and comment. The proposed code of conduct is attached to the county commissioners' Tuesday, Oct. 18 agenda at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us.