Cowlitz County commissioners discuss, add tiny homes to hosted homeless site plan

Cowlitz County and the city of Longview's long-discussed plan for a hosted homeless encampment took a step forward this week with a notable addition — tiny homes.

The county commissioners discussed a draft request for proposal for the hosted site pilot project, renamed Chronic Homeless Alternative Plan, during a Wednesday workshop. The board reviewed the updated plan, heard from city of Longview staff and council members and took public comment.

The commissioners directed staff to move forward on adjusting the plan based on the discussion and to take the next step on a camping ordinance to better align with the cities of Longview and Kelso.

"To me the glass is not half empty, it's half full," said Commissioner Dennis Weber at the end of discussions Wednesday. "We're well on our way."

Hosted site history

The workshop was the first time the plan has come back to the commissioners since July and since Commissioner John Jabusch was appointed in December.

The commissioners and the Longview City Council agreed in December 2020 to develop a plan for a hosted site as an alternative to the temporary camping site on Alabama Street, which has few rules or guidelines. The county would seek an outside organization to operate the site, and would choose the organization together with the city. The county would contract with the group, monitor operations and pay for the site with document recording fees.

The City Council in May asked the city manager to enter an interlocal agreement with the county. Under advice from the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the commissioners in June decided to change the agreement type to a memorandum of understanding.

In July, the board directed Health and Human Services Deputy Director Gena James to draft the request for proposal because they wanted more information on how the site would operate before approving the agreement with the city.

The objectives and scope of work outlined in the new document are similar to the draft pilot project plan James presented to the Longview City Council in November 2020 but includes more details and some changes.

As outlined previously, the host agency would plan and operate the site, which would serve 50 to 100 people for up to one year. The agency would organize basic hygiene services and have office space on site that includes space to meet with residents and common areas.

Site residents would be required to perform chores to help with site upkeep and cleanup in the surrounding community. Residents also would work with the host agency to create and make progress on a housing stability plan. The request for proposal draft removes a rent payment plan section because of legal concerns, James said.

Residents would be required to follow a code of conduct. The new draft includes one change to the code, altering "no drug or alcohol use" to "no illegal substances." The change may help make sure "if a host or project is set up to help, that we're not excluding a bunch of people before they get a chance to participate," James said.

Tiny homes

The biggest change is new language requiring the host agency include a tiny home component in the project. The temporary structures would serve site participants who have followed program rules and progressed in their housing stability plan, according to the draft. The tiny homes would be transitional housing, not permanent residences. Commissioner Dennis Weber requested the addition.

"I was pondering how we encourage participating in treatment, and perhaps this is one carrot, in addition to having a safe location," he said. "Having them walk by the tiny homes and think, ... 'If it works out, I could be in there.' "

Commissioner Arne Mortensen was supportive of the addition but said it may be difficult to find a location that could fit both the tent site and the tiny homes.

Jabusch said he agreed with the idea but was concerned about the additional requirement adding too much to the proposal for it to become a reality.

Longview Councilmember Hillary Strobel had similar concern about creating a requirement the host agency couldn't fulfill.

"Is there a way to encourage, inspire, push towards this without necessarily obliging the host agency to something that may be out of their wheelhouse?" she said. "I do think it's a good idea in general, just want to be careful around the language."

Weber said he expects a coalition of organizations involved, and people with expertise in tiny homes would need to be at the table.

The commissioners directed James to change the language so the tiny home component would be encouraged rather than required.

Mortensen said more information about the demographics of homeless encampment occupants would help them tailor the plan.

James said the county may be able to gather some data during the Point in Time count later this month, or suggested Mortensen call agencies that visit the camp regularly. The hosted site project also would help answer that question, she said.

"Part of the conversation about this project and it being a pilot is to learn more about what might help people currently down there," James said. "We talked about the intake process, housing stability plan, what are these pieces that will help connect people, get them hooked up with resources they need? We'll make sure to learn more and understand what will be useful to connect those individuals."

Several community members commented in support of the project and collaboration, and encouraged the county and city to move ahead with the plan.

The county's draft camping ordinance will return to the commission for approval after departments review the updated language. The memorandum of understanding with the city of Longview will be altered based on the final request for proposal language and brought back for consideration, James said.

