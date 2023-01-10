Cowlitz County commissioners deny state grant to help disabled woman fix walkway

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday denied a state grant of $10,500 for individuals or households affected by severe weather in a 2-1 vote, with Commissioner Dennis Weber in favor.

Last year, the Legislature set aside $7.5 million for individual assistance grants for people affected by extreme weather events and natural disasters in fiscal years 2022 and 2023. That includes the local storms and flooding in late December 2021 and early January 2022.

The county Department of Emergency Management received five applications for the grant money and one local woman qualified under the state guidelines, which include an income threshold, said Ernie Schnabler, director.

The qualifying applicant’s walkway was washed out during the storm and repairs weren’t covered by insurance, Schnabler said. The west county resident is disabled and needed the walkway to get to and from her house, he said. The grant would reimburse repair expenses.

Commissioner Rick Dahl said this type of assistance is something the community should provide rather than the government, an “inefficient middle man.” Commissioner Arne Mortensen agreed.

Weber said while “the arguments are good,” the commissioners should uphold the state laws and administer the program as set forth by the state. People should direct complaints about the program to the Legislature, he said.

A handful of citizens supported Dahl and Mortensen’s position, arguing volunteers, churches and other community organizations should provide this type of support.

One man who spoke in favor of the grant said it was inefficient for the commissioners to deny it after all the work that already went into the process.

Schnabler said he will likely notify the applicant of the commissioners’ decision by letter and could include information to help her find volunteers.