Cowlitz County commissioners award bids for jail, museum HVAC projects

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday awarded two separate bids to JH Kelly to replace HVAC systems at the museum and jail for a total of about $761,720.

The Longview construction firm was the lowest responsible bidder for both projects.

Replacing the eight rooftop units at the Cowlitz County Jail will cost about $593,950, according to the bid award.

New HVAC units for the Cowlitz County Historical Museum will cost $167,770. A portion of the replacement cost will be reimbursed through insurance claims, according to county documents.

Both of the museum’s HVAC units were stolen last winter, said Joseph Govednik, museum director. While Govednik said he doesn’t know why they were stolen, other locations reported copper wiring stripped from their HVAC systems. The building has a separate heating system and used a portable air conditioner in the hottest part of the museum during the summer, he said.

The HVAC units were on the list to be replaced before the theft because they were outdated and expensive to maintain, Govednik said. The museum and facilities crews have discussed how to protect the new unit, and the county commissioners are considering installing security cameras at county buildings, he said.

Will Tastad, with facilities maintenance, said typical HVAC units last about 10 to 15 years, or up to 20 if well maintained. Most of the county’s systems are about that age and need replacing, he said. The other major HVAC project this year was replacing the broken cooling system in the Hall of Justice, Tastad said.

The county budgeted for several HVAC, ventilation and roofing projects in the 2022 facilities maintenance program, but costs are coming in higher than anticipated due to inflation, county officials said.

Commissioner Dennis Weber said Tuesday the county is able to complete major maintenance projects because of landfill revenue coming into the general fund.

Commissioner Arne Mortensen said the projects are a catch up effort. The county delayed routine maintenance during the last recession and is likely paying more now on large repair projects, Weber said.