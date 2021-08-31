Cowlitz County commissioners approve resolutions opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

“Passing these resolutions is dangerous, against public decency and good government,” he said.

Cowlitz County Tuesday reported 115 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 8,658 confirmed and 995 probable cases. The county recorded one new COVID-19 death, with 123 total.

As of Tuesday, PeaceHealth St. John had 55 COVID-19 inpatients.

The commissioners unanimously approved the first resolution stating the board won’t require vaccination of county employees.

The second resolution was updated Tuesday to incorporate comments from the Prosecuting Attorney’s office. The largest change was that the board may exclude entities requiring vaccination from receiving county money or terminate current funding “provided that such action is within the limit of the board’s authority and ability to implement this policy in specific instances.”

Commissioner Dennis Weber said the resolution is “overly broad” and that he couldn’t support it.

Mortensen said he would be the first to sign on to a stronger resolution, but he wanted to propose something that was likely to pass.