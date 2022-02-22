Cowlitz County commissioners approve resolution opposing income tax

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved a resolution opposing the enactment of any form of income tax in response to a bill proposed in the Legislature.

Senate Bill 5554 proposed allowing towns, cities or counties to levy an income tax if the jurisdiction makes corresponding reductions in sales and use taxes, utility taxes or property taxes. The bill had a committee hearing on Jan. 20 and is unlikely to move forward this session.

The county's resolution states the board's opposition to an income tax and that it has no intention of levying the tax if given the option, said Commissioner Dennis Weber.

Commissioner Arne Mortensen wrote the resolution with approval from the county prosecuting attorney.

"Because we have no control over the Legislature, as the board, and over the governor, the best we can do is ... signal to those entities the sentiment of the people," Mortensen said. "I believe this reflects that."

In other business, the commissioners approved several one-year contracts with homeless service providers funded by document recording fees.

The board approved a contract with the Emergency Support Shelter to provide domestic violence shelter and services not to exceed $100,000.

The commissioners also approved a $35,000 contract with the Emergency Support Shelter, and contracts for about $53,560 with Community House on Broadway and the Cowlitz Family Health Center to operate as coordinated entry access points.

Coordinated entry connects homeless people or those at risk of losing housing with the most appropriate resources, housing options and support services, with the primary goal of completing accurate referrals, according to Health and Human Services.

Some housing programs are required to only take referrals from coordinated entry, said Gena James, county health and human services deputy director. In 2021, about 1,000 households reached out to coordinated entry for assistance and 65 completed referrals into housing programs, she said. Coordinated entry doesn't control the number of program openings, and many who reached out were connected to other services that are more readily available, James said.

The commissioners also approved:

• A budget amendment for 2021 and 2022 adding unanticipated revenues and expenditures.

• A $19,997 change order with McDonald Excavating for the Headquarters Landfill Cell 9 liner project because of increased costs.

• Agreements with WSP USA, Parametrix and PBS Engineering and Environment to perform general civil engineering services for various public works projects as needed through December 2023, each not to exceed $200,000.

