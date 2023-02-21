The Cowlitz County commission Tuesday approved contracts to help fund the Meals on Wheels program, despite two commissioners’ concerns.

In a 2-1 vote, with Commissioner Arne Mortensen opposed, the commissioners approved a $68,000 contract with the state Department of Commerce and a corresponding $64,500 agreement with Lower Columbia CAP for the senior meals program for the county outside the city of Longview. The difference covers county administration costs.

The Community Development Block Grant for public services — federal money passed down through the state — is required to go to an area’s community action program, said Gena James, Health and Human Services deputy director.

Each year, the county can apply for the public services grant. In May, the board approved the grant application for the $68,000 following a public hearing.

The county contract is just a portion of the full program and serves about 100 low- to moderate-income seniors.

The program makes and delivers hot or frozen meals to eligible seniors 60 and older, according to CAP. The meals follow federal nutritional guidelines and take into account participating seniors’ dietary needs, James said.

Angie Wean, member of the Longview City Council and CAP Board, said the meal deliveries serve as a wellness check and provide interaction for people who may not leave the house often.

“This has an incredible impact on people in the community not able to get a regular hot meal each day,” she said.

Several members of the public spoke in support of the program. Others had questions or raised some concerns about Meals on Wheels but did not ask the commissioners to stop funding the program.

Mortensen said he is “strongly opposed” to the program, arguing the cost per meal is too high and serves as a “convenience net” when it’s intended to be a safety net.

He also objected to funding Meals on Wheels because he has been unable to get the names of people in the program receiving “government largess.”

“I will not authorize anything that doesn’t provide us full visibility into the recipients,” he said.

Dahl said the program is inefficient and could be improved if meals for rural residents could be prepared closer to them and delivered fresh instead of frozen.

“This is a family thing, a church thing, a community thing,” he said. “If we’re going to take care of these seniors, we need to do better than what I’m seeing.”

Dahl voted in favor of the contracts despite his concerns because of the state rules that require to grant to go to CAP and because the board already voted to apply for the grant last spring. The program will be “strongly looked at” next time it comes up, he said.