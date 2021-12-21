Cowlitz County commissioners approve Meals on Wheels contract

After discussing the Meals on Wheels program for more than an hour, Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved contracts for the program despite Arne Mortensen’s objections.

In a 2-1 vote, the commissioners approved a $67,360 contract with the state Department of Commerce and a corresponding agreement with Lower Columbia CAP for the senior meals program covering unincorporated areas of the county. The difference covers county administration costs.

Gena James, Health and Human Services deputy director, said during the last contract period, volunteers delivered about 9,450 meals to 99 low-income senior citizens.

Like the past four years, Mortensen opposed the agreement, arguing the program is “emotionally driven” and does not benefit the county overall.

Commissioner Dennis Weber said an economic argument for the program is that it helps keep people living “at the edge of their resources” in their homes, rather than paying through Medicaid for people to live in assisted living or a nursing home.

A handful of citizens spoke in favor of churches or community volunteers providing meals to seniors in need instead of a government-funded program.

Commissioner John Jabusch said he was conflicted about the program because he agrees with some of what people expressed, but that money won’t be spent in the citizens’ best interest if turned over to another county to administer.

James said the grant is required to go to an area’s community action program, but could be used for something other than Meals on Wheels. The commissioners can discuss other options as the grant process begins later this winter, she said.

The commissioners also approved an agreement not to exceed $50,000 with Awakenings to provide substance use disorder treatment and recovery services for Drug Court participants. The contract is funded by money the Legislature sets aside in the state’s Criminal Justice Treatment Account.

Earlier this year, the commissioners approved the contract with the state accepting about $587,000 for July 2021 through June 2023 and approved agreements with Columbia Wellness and Cowlitz Family Health Center for services.

In other business, the commissioners approved a $60,150 grant from the Washington State Military Department to help fund wages and benefits for county Department of Emergency Management personnel through September 2022. The grant makes up about 15% of the department’s budget and subsidizes two of its three full-time employees, said Director Ernie Schnabler.

The commissioners tabled several items until their Jan. 11 meeting to get more information, including:

Two amendments to the consolidated contract with the state Department of Health that would add funding for several programs, including Emergency Preparedness and Response, Foundational Public Health Services, Office of Drinking Water Group A, Maternal Child Health and COVID-19 Coordinated Response.

The new consolidated contract with the Department of Health for 2022-2024

A $9.4 million contract with the Department of Commerce for the Eviction Rent Assistance Program.

