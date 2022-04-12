Cowlitz County commissioners approve lower fines for parks violations

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office can no longer fine people $1,000 for breaking county park rules like not picking up after their dogs, after the county commissioners Tuesday approved changing the park code.

The new code lowers the fine for breaking park rules from $1,000 to $75 for the first violation, $150 for the second violation and $300 for the third violation. The code has a long list of violations, including littering, letting dogs off leashes and vandalism.

Alyssa Dunn, county parks operations specialist, said the parks board recommended changing the code on advice from the Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Dunn said when the park code was updated in 2020 to make any violation a civil infraction issued by law enforcement, the code inadvertently imposed the across-the-board $1,000 fine.

She said she does not know of anyone being fined the $1,000, but the potential does not deter people from breaking the rules. The number of violations at parks has remained steady but vandalism has increased, she said.

The county oversees 10 parks, including Riverside Park in Lexington, Wood Brook Park on Ostrander Road, the Finn Hall historic site in Woodland, the Catlin Historic Cemetery, the Cook Ferry Trail in Castle Rock, the Coal Creek boat launch in West Longview, Cougar Wayside Park, the Coweeman River Park in Rose Valley, Harry Gardner Park in Toutle, and LT-1 and the public shooting range north of Castle Rock.

Riverside is the department's main hub and most heavily used county park, Dunn said.

The commissioners also approved a $42,615 contract with Express Iron Works to install a four-foot fence around the soccer fields at Riverside Park. The fence is to keep vehicles from driving through the fields and to keep soccer balls contained, Dunn said. The fence will include two gates for equipment and multiple openings for pedestrians, she said.

The fencing project is part of the Recreation and Conservation Office grant agreement with the state to improve three soccer fields at the park and remodel two bathrooms. The total cost of improvements is $174,000 with the county and state each paying half.

In other business, the commissioners approved an $81,000 one-year agreement with CFM Strategic Communications for lobbying services for matters pertaining to Mount St. Helens; assistance with Washington, D.C., visits by county officials; and some federal grant support.

