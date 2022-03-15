Cowlitz County commissioners approve funding to start Tower Road repairs

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday took a step in what will be a long and expensive process to repair flood-damaged Tower Road.

The commissioners approved a resolution creating the project and dedicating an initial $580,000 for engineering, right-of-way acquisition and construction.

Two weeks ago, heavy rain and flooding washed out a section of Tower Road that ran across the culvert over Rock Creek.

Heavy rain floods, washes away roads in Cowlitz County on Tuesday Heavy rains caused flooding and damage to Cowlitz County roads Tuesday, while a regional flood warning was extended through early Wednesday.

Last week the commissioners declared a disaster, opening eligibility for federal funding if the governor declares an emergency. If eligible, the public works department anticipates design and construction would be covered by the Federal Highway Administration Emergency Relief program and the county road fund would pay $30,000 for right-of-way acquisition.

Susan Eugenis, county engineer, said if the county can get federal assistance, it probably will pay about $300,000 overall, which the department can do without a problem. If the county does not get federal money to help cover costs, it would be "very difficult" to come up with possibly $2 to $3 million and would delay other projects, Eugenis said.

Eugenis said as of Tuesday afternoon she hasn't heard one way or the other if the governor will declare the emergency. She said she contacted the Washington State Department of Transportation about the damage and area residents have contacted their state lawmakers.

Public works has contacted construction companies to find a temporary bridge that is long enough to bridge the 130-foot span, Eugenis said. If one is available and the commissioners agree to the cost, it could be about $500,000 and may be installed this summer, she said. A permanent fix wouldn't be until summer 2023.

A driller will be at the site next week to take samples to determine what kind of foundation needs to be installed, Eugenis said.

In other business, the commissioners approved:

• A $34,040 change order with Woodburn Construction for the new Cowlitz County morgue, bringing the total to about $4.12 million. The change order includes costs to replace undocumented sanitary sewer lines at the Janus House and lighting the outdoor sign, said Kurt Williams, interim chief of staff.

• A bid award to Owen Equipment for about $39,100 for public works' annual supply of disposable polypropylene tube brushes and gutter brooms for street sweeping.

• An amendment to an agreement with Paradigm Software adding a five-year support schedule through April 2027 for the landfill scale and billing software for $5,100 for year one, increasing to $5,740 by year five.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.