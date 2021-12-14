Cowlitz County commissioners approve emergency resolution for landfill leachate operations

Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved a resolution declaring an emergency for leachate operations at the Headquarters Landfill after collection ponds filled up quicker than they could drain.

Leachate is liquid generated by water percolating through the solid waste. The liquid collects in ponds and then flows through a pipeline directly to a wastewater treatment center.

After heavy rainfall around Veterans Day weekend and an electrical failure, the ponds filled up but didn't overflow, said Mike Moss, Public Works director.

Tankers trucked out the liquid from the ponds to the wastewater treatment center for a week-and-a-half in addition to using the pipeline to help lower the pond level, Moss said. The emergency resolution allows Public Works to pay for the trucking and pump repairs.

The ponds now are at an extremely low level, lower than most winters, and extra electrical breakers and pumps have been ordered, Moss said.

The commissioners also approved two agreements with the civil engineering firm Parametrix, extending the contract for general services through 2022 and providing an additional $100,000, as well as extending a specific agreement for work on the Pacific Avenue North half-bridge replacement project.

Susan Eugenis, county engineer, said the cost is increasing in part because Parametrix is helping with the South Toutle Road Bridge repairs.

Replacing the Pacific Avenue North Bridge is set for 2022 after lingering on the county's six-year transportation plan for years, Eugenis said. The construction estimate is $2 million to $2.5 million, with $500,000 of that coming from local tax dollars and the rest coming from federal bridge money, she said.

In other business, the commissioners approved an increase from $13,250 to $18,000 the 2021 contract for NW Blue Sky Inc. to haul biosolids from the sewer treatment plant for disposal. The commissioners also set the 2022, 2023 and 2024 amount at not to exceed $18,000 annually.

The commissioners approved the new district boundary map adjusted for the 2020 Census numbers. Commissioner John Jabusch abstained from the vote because the map had to be reworked so he wasn't kicked out of the district he was newly appointed to represent.

