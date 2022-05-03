Cowlitz County commissioners approve changes to cottage housing code

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved changes to cottage housing code, addressing concerns brought up as the first development of its kind moves forward.

In fall 2018, the commissioners approved an ordinance allowing cottage housing for the first time and loosened restrictions on accessory dwelling units. The changes followed the commissioners' 2017 declaration of a housing state of emergency.

The intent of the 2018 changes were to create more affordable housing for families or people looking to downsize, said Greta Holmstrom, planning manager.

Since allowing cottage housing, generally defined as clusters of small, single-family dwelling units, the county has received one application for a development called Landon Meadows, Holmstrom said.

The changes approved Tuesday address concerns the Planning Commission identified throughout that application process, including requiring clustered housing instead of allowing long rows of houses; allowing attached housing; allowing carports or attached garages; requiring 400 square feet minimum open space accessible to 50% of cottages and a 200 square foot private yard for each cottage.

The cottage housing code requires units to be 1,200 square feet or smaller, but provides a 200% "density bonus" — meaning developers would be allowed to build double the number of units otherwise allowed on a single parcel of land. The development must have a minimum of four units.

Holmstrom said the density bonus is the main incentive for developers to build under this code rather than the county's subdivision or planned unit development standards.

The new code does not affect the 82-unit Landon Meadows development, located at 4720 Pennsylvania St. in West Longview. In July, the commissioners approved the project's preliminary plat application under the old standards.

The developer has applied for grading permits to do "mass site work" but has not applied for other building permits, Holmstrom said. The developer will need to install roads and utilities before applying for final plat approval, required ahead of housing construction, she said.

Although the county has received a lot of interest in cottage housing, it hasn't received any other applications, Holmstrom said. When the county updated accessory dwelling unit standards in 2018, it saw a 300% increase in applications, she said.

In other business, the commissioners approved emergency contracts totaling about $395,000 with 10 companies that hauled leachate from the Headquarters Landfill in January when rain and snow threatened to overfill the ponds.

Leachate is liquid generated by water percolating through the solid waste. The liquid collects in ponds and then flows through a pipeline directly to a wastewater treatment center. The landfill has two leachate ponds that can hold 5 million gallons total, said Mike Moss, public works director.

After heavy rainfall around Veterans Day weekend and an electrical failure, the county declared an emergency and tankers hauled out 2.4 million gallons of the liquid, Moss said. The total cost was about $310,000 for seven haulers.

In January, about 6.75 inches of rain plus snowmelt caused a similar problem, Moss said. Haulers moved 2.9 million gallons of leachate to the treatment plant, he said.

The commissioners rescinded the resolution proclaiming an emergency for the leachate hauling in November 2021.

The commissioners also approved Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue's request to annex 34 properties within its service area into its taxing district. The move is allowed under legislation passed in 2019. The fire district held a public hearing and sent a notice to property owners and none appealed, Holmstrom said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.