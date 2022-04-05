Cowlitz County commissioners approve agreement for state COVID-19 response funding

Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday accepted $1.85 million in COVID-19 response funding from the state Department of Health.

In a 2-1 vote, the commissioners approved an amendment to the consolidated contract with the state department, adding statements of work and related funding for COVID-19 response and Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response. Commissioner Arne Mortensen opposed the measure.

Commissioner Dennis Weber said the agreement gives the county capacity to ramp up contact tracing, case investigation and other related work if needed.

As COVID-19 cases increased last year, the county health department focused on responding to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, workplaces and other settings rather than contact tracing and investigating individual cases, said Gena James, health and human services deputy director.

Mortensen asked for data that the efforts helped prevent infections. James said it's difficult to measure and track something that didn't happen.

Commissioner John Jabusch said he doesn't think "we'll get the full accounting of the real numbers" but this program helps be prepared for another outbreak if it comes.

The commissioners also approved an amendment to a contract with the state Department of Commerce, returning $1.5 million in unspent money.

The original contract from July 2020 provided funding for victim service providers to respond to the pandemic, so the county contracted with the Emergency Support Shelter, James said. The county received more money through the contract in early 2021 but didn't need it because it received different money for rent assistance, she said.

In a 2-1 vote, with Mortensen opposed, the commissioners approved an amendment to the consolidated homeless grant contract with the state Department of Commerce, accepting additional document recording fees not to exceed $646,600 through June 2023.

Last year the Legislature increased the fee amount by $100, and the state is allocating some of the collected funds to counties for hotel leasing or rapid rehousing/rent assistance, James said. The commissioners previously said they would use the funds for rent assistance and will discuss the next steps in the coming days.

In other business, the commissioners approved $27,150 to update the Facilities Maintenance Department's computerized maintenance management system software.

Brad Songhurst, facilities manager, said only about 10% of the county's $30 million in assets requiring regular maintenance are in the current system. The county needs the upgrade to inventory the systems and get them on a preventative maintenance schedule, he said.

