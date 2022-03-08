Cowlitz County commissioners approve $2.8 million contract for bridge replacement

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved a $2.8 million contract with Quigg Bros, Inc. to replace the Pacific Avenue North half-bridge.

Funding for the project includes about $500,000 in local tax dollars, with the remaining 80% from federal bridge money, said County Engineer Susan Eugenis. Replacing the 1918 bridge has lingered on the county’s six-year transportation plan for years before rising to the top of the list.

The commissioners also approved a resolution declaring a disaster after heavy rain and flooding last week destroyed two culverts on Tower Road and caused some slides. The local declaration is required for the county to be eligible for federal funding if the governor declares an emergency, Eugenis said.

Public works is searching for a temporary bridge for Tower Road because both of the county's are in use and wouldn't be long enough, Eugenis said.

In other business, the commissioners approved a resolution granting a nonexclusive franchise to the Port of Woodland, allowing it to lay fiber optic cable in county right-of-way as part of its broadband project.

In July, the port received a nearly $2 million grant from the state to lay fiber cables from Ariel to Cougar, giving more than 600 structures the opportunity to connect to high-speed internet. The port can lay the fiber but cannot provide the internet service.

The commissioners also approved an amendment to an agreement with Summit Food Services to provide food management services for the adult inmate population, extending the contract through March 15, 2023, and changing the staffing model.

Cowlitz County Corrections Director Marin Fox said typically a Summit employee was the kitchen lead and three county employees were cooks. The county has been unsuccessful in recruiting replacements for two retiring cooks, so under the updated agreement, Summit will provide the cooks and the county employee will be the kitchen lead.

In other business, the commissioners approved:

• An agreement with ENERGYneering Solutions to provide general design and construction engineering services for landfill gas projects for up to $250,000 as needed through December 2023.

• An agreement with Herrera Environmental Consultants to provide general design and construction engineering services for landfill operations for up to $250,000 as needed through December 2023.

• A proclamation declaring March as Red Cross Month, with Mortensen abstaining.

