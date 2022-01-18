Cowlitz County commissioners approve $161,750 contract for annex building flood repairs

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved a $161,750 contract for repairs to the annex building after flooding during the 2021 Labor Day weekend damaged the ground floor.

The three-story annex building is located across the courtyard from the County Administration Building at 207 Fourth Ave. N. in Kelso.

Facilities Manager Brad Songhurst said groundwater has seeped into the building for years and a pump is set up to move it out.

Over Labor Day weekend, a blocked sanitary sewer line prevented the pump from pushing out an influx of ground water, which instead flowed back into the building, Songhurst said. The flooding didn't damage many contents of the building, but the floor and some drywall needs to be replaced, he said. Crews also discovered some original asbestos flooring under the carpet that required abatement, Songhurst said.

County staff serviced the sump pump and replaced the section of blocked sanitary line, Songhurst said. The county also will install a water alarm to alert staff if flooding occurs again, he said.

Five Rivers Construction of Longview was the lowest responsive bidder of the five bids the county received. The amount is about 10% higher than the insurer estimated, Songhurst said.

The company will put in a new floor, and patch and paint drywall and trim, Songhurst said. Work will start in about a week and should last about 30 days, he said.

The Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Control Board temporarily moved to the second floor of the annex building until repairs are complete, Songhurst said. Compass Career Solutions, which leases a space on the first floor, also was displaced until the work is finished, he said.

