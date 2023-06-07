Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved a $1.06 million bid for the annual road striping project.

The joint bid includes the city of Woodland, which will pay $14,855, the city of Castle Rock paying $10,560 and Wahkiakum County paying $144,400.

Cowlitz County’s portion is $884,000 to stripe 416 center-line miles and 517 miles of fog lines, said Susan Eugenis, county engineer.

The county received two bids, both above the engineer’s estimate of $987,955. Eugenis said the bids are higher than last year, as striping costs have greatly increased over the last few years.

A new regulation requiring striping to have a certain reflectivity level may affect the cost in future years, Eugenis said. Public works will review different paint types and how they hold up to plowing and weather to determine if it should change the type of paint to help minimize striping frequency, she said.

The city of Kalama is not striping this summer because of the exponential increase in paint costs, said Kelly Rasmussen, public works director, during the Thursday council meeting.