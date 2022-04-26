Cowlitz County commissioners agree to opioid lawsuit allocation

Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday signed on to an agreement with other Washington municipalities allocating a payout from the opioid lawsuit settled by a major pharmaceutical company earlier this year.

The Washington Attorney General’s Office reached a settlement agreement with Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family in March that would provide the state with an estimated $183 million. The proposed settlement still needs to be approved by a bankruptcy court before any money is provided. As part of the agreement, the municipalities waive rights to future lawsuits.

Cowlitz County will receive about 2.5% of the state’s total settlement, with the county receiving 1.47%, Longview 0.62% and Kelso 0.13%. Last week, Kelso City Council approved the agreement to receive its share.

Shares of the settlement are calculated based on the population and on metrics that look at the impacts Oxycontin and opioids had on the local community. Settlement money can be used for opioid addiction treatment and prevention efforts.

Commissioner Dennis Weber said the money could be used to help pay for opioid use disorder treatment in the jail.

In other business, the commissioners approved change orders for the South Toutle Road Bridge repair project with Five Rivers Construction for additional work to lower the bridge and secure the bolts. The cost increased by $44,455 for a new total of $462,980.

The repairs include adding a reinforcing bar to the concrete foundation and installing new bolts throughout the structure, said Susan Eugenis, county engineer. The crew found it couldn’t use a wrench to tighten the bolts and needed to truck in steel plates to weigh down the bridge and tighten the bolts, which cost extra, Eugenis said. The change order also includes overtime costs for doing the work on a Saturday when it was better to temporarily close the bridge, she said.

Bolts that secured the bridge to its foundation on the western side of the structure began breaking in June. In October, all of the western side’s bolts broke, causing the bridge deck to lift about 2 inches above the adjoining roadway. Officials placed speed and weight limits on the roughly 113-foot section of the county road near Harry Gardner Park.

The commissioners also approved:

A modification to the interagency agreement with the Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Control Board, and the U.S. Forest Service, Gifford Pinchot National Forest, adding $30,000 in grant funding for invasive plant treatments within the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument and extended the contract through August 2025.

Interlocal agreements with the cities of Kalama and Woodland to allow joint bidding on construction projects when the work is the same type of work.

