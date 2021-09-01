Cowlitz County commissioners accepting applications to fill District 3 position

The Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications for the District 3 position that will be vacated by Joe Gardner on Friday.

Interested, qualified registered voters who live in District 3 should submit applications to the Commissioners' Office by end of day Sept. 10 by emailing Clerk of the Board Tiffany Ostreim at ostreimt@co.cowlitz.wa.us.

District 3 includes West Longview, Castle Rock, Toutle, Ryderwood and the rural northern county.

Applications must include a letter of qualification, a resume, acknowledgment of compliance with PDC (Public Disclosure Commission) F1 requirements of financial disclosure and a signed statement as required from electoral candidates for the seat. Applications become public record and the selection process will involve interviews open to the public.

The commissioners Tuesday agreed to form a candidate review committee consisting of three independent county elected officials, a Republican county elected official and a Democratic county elected official to make recommendations from the applicants. Committee recommendations are due to the board by Sept. 17.