Cowlitz County commissioners on Tuesday approved three grants totaling $1.5 million for culvert replacements to help reduce flooding.

The county received $500,000 in Rural Arterial Trust Account funds for each project from the state’s County Road Administrative Board, said Susan Eugenis, county engineer.

The board awarded a maximum of $500,000 per project through a competitive process, Eugenis said. The projects, likely to be constructed in 2026, include:

A culvert replacement on Cloverdale Road just north of Sauer Road south of Kalama, with the grant covering about half of the $1 million total.

Drainage improvements at Powell Road near Bond Road east of Castle Rock, for a total of about $880,000.

Culvert replacements on Rose Valley Road at Mullholland Creek, with the grant covering most of the estimated $580,000 total.

The projects will help reduce flooding by replacing aging or failing culverts that often plug up, Eugenis said.

Culvert replacements are expensive, and the county often receives money from the Brian Abbott Fish Barrier Removal Board for this type of work. However, these projects did not rank well while considering fish passage, Eugenis said.

Voluntary Stewardship Program

In other business, the commissioners approved an agreement with the Cowlitz Conservation District to coordinate and support the Voluntary Stewardship Program. The agreement includes $50,000 to continue the existing contract through the end of June and $220,000 for July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025.

The Voluntary Stewardship Program is a state program established in 2016 to use voluntary measures instead of regulations to protect natural resources in areas of agricultural activity, according to the state Conservation Commission.

Cowlitz will join 37 other counties in the state that contract with Cowlitz Conservation District to run the stewardship program, after the Building and Planning employee who previously coordinated it left, said Traci Jackson, Building and Planning director.

The conservation district, governed by a five-member volunteer board, provides technical and financial support to landowners with natural resource concerns or problems, according to its website. Jackson said the district helps residents and businesses with habitat restoration, and projects like building up embankments for properties bordering a river.