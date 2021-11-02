Cowlitz County commissioner finalists sent to governor for consideration

Gov. Jay Inslee will have one month to choose among three nominees for the vacant Cowlitz County Commissioner District 3 seat after the two commissioners couldn’t agree on a candidate by Tuesday’s deadline.
The county sent the names of the three finalists and their applications to the governor’s office on Tuesday after Commissioners Arne Mortensen and Dennis Weber did not appoint a candidate to the seat vacated by Joe Gardner within 60 days.
Under the process the board adopted in late August, the governor will have 30 days, until Dec. 1, to choose from the three nominees — Richard Dahl, Christie Masters and Tamara Jones.
Seven residents applied for the position, which represents West Longview, Castle Rock, Toutle, Ryderwood and the rural northern county. A candidate review committee consisting of three independent county elected officials, a Republican county elected official and a Democratic county elected official made recommendations from the applicants to the board.
On Sept. 27, the commissioners interviewed the three highest ranked candidates: Dahl, Masters and Jones. In discussions since, the commissioners have been split on who to appoint.
Several times Mortensen made a motion to appoint Dahl, a Fibre Federal Credit Union executive, to the position and Weber opposed. Weber stated repeatedly he feels strongly that Masters, a Kelso business owner, is the best candidate for the seat.
The commissioners discussed the candidates nearly two weeks ago at their last scheduled public meeting before Weber left the country for his daughter’s wedding without agreeing on an appointment.
No public meetings are scheduled from Oct. 25 through Nov. 22 while Weber is gone. The board may call a special meeting via Zoom if there is an emergency, said Tiffany Ostreim, Clerk of the Board.
Gardner announced Aug. 23 he would be stepping down from the seat effective Sept. 3 to return to the private sector. His term is set to expire Dec. 31, 2022. Anyone appointed to the position will have to win the 2022 election to keep the seat beyond the end of that year.