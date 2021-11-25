 Skip to main content
Cowlitz County certifies the final November election results

The final results of the November elections were certified Tuesday by the Cowlitz County Canvassing Board.

The county had a 35.7% voter turnout rate in this year's general election. The turnout is slightly below the rate from the general elections four years ago, though it represents nearly 3,000 additional ballots being cast.

No major changes have happened in the local races since the initial results were reported Tuesday. The election for Kalama City Council position 2 came the closest, as Scott Moon's lead over Sandra Macias-Hughes at one point shrunk to a single vote. Moon retained his lead and won the council race by 48 votes in the official count.

In Woodland, Jenn Rowland maintained her lead in an oddly split three-way contest for Woodland City Council position 6. Rowland ended up receiving 414 votes from Clark County and Cowlitz County residents, while Aaron Berghaus received 357 votes and a write-in campaign from councilwoman Janice Graham received around 350 votes.

Longview and Kelso city councils both will have two new members next year. Jim Hill and Brian Wood will join the Kelso City Council in place of two outgoing incumbents, while Angie Wean defeated Chet Makinster in a race for the Longview City Council. Spencer Boudreau also is set to join the council, taking Steve Moon's seat after he decided not to run for re-election.

The canvassing board certified the results after making final decisions on whether to count challenged ballots. Challenged ballots may have missed the Nov. 2 deadline or have a signature that is absent or may not match signatures on record.

Statewide, Washington voters cast 1.89 million votes during this year's general election.

Certified election results

Below are the certified final results of the competitive races on the Cowlitz County ballot Nov. 2.

* means the count includes ballots from Cowlitz County and Clark County

Mayor and City Council

Kalama Mayor

Mike Reuter: 54.1%, 478 votes

Michael Truesdell: 45.2%, 399 votes

Kalama council position 1

Jon Stanfill: 56.1%, 496 votes

Sara Hutchison: 43.7%, 387 votes

Kalama council position 2

Sandra Macias-Hughes: 47.1%, 416 votes

Scott Moon: 52.5%, 464 votes

Kelso council position 1

Brian Wood: 70.3%, 1,207 votes

Curtis Hart: 28.1%, 482 votes

Kelso council position 2

Mike Karnofski: 64.5%, 1,113 votes

Tyler Rock Hutchison: 34.2%, 591 votes

Kelso council position 3

Kim Lefebvre: 53.5%, 925 votes

Jeremiah Harrington: 45.9%, 794 votes

Kelso council position 4

Jim Hill: 50.8%, 885 votes

Rowan Kelsall: 38.3%, 668 votes

Write-in: 10.9%, 190 votes

Longview council position 5

MaryAlice Wallis: 82.8%, 6,294 votes

Matthew Gisby: 16.5%, 1,254 votes

Longview council position 6

Chet Makinster: 45.8%, 3,612 votes

Angie Wean: 53.9%, 4,256 votes

Longview council position 7

Tom Lee: 45.5%, 3,588 votes

Spencer Boudreau: 54.2%, 4,273 votes

Woodland council position 1*

Keith Bellisle: 41.3%, 496 votes

J.J. Burke: 58.3%, 699 votes

Woodland council position 6*

Jenn Rowland: 36.8%, 414 votes

Aaron Berghaus: 31.8%, 357 votes

Write-in: 31.4%, 353 votes

School District

Longview School District position 1

Don Cox: 66.2%, 6,269 votes

Sean Turpin: 32.8%, 3,110 votes

Longview School District position 2

Crystal Moldenhauer: 54.5%, 5,096 votes

Melissa Richards: 43%, 4,012 votes

Castle Rock School District position 5

Jeff Myers: 72.1%, 1,489 votes

Todd Jansen: 26.9%, 556 votes

Kalama School District position 4

Jacqueline O'Riley: 41.9%, 852 votes

Amber Buck: 57.1%, 1,162 votes

Kelso School District position 2

John Bradley: 24.5%, 1,227 votes

Karen Grafton: 74.6%, 3,742 votes

Toutle Lake School District position 3

Lisa Mathes: 59.1%, 702 votes

Ron Cryderman: 40%, 475 votes

Woodland School District position 4*

Tammy Graham: 46.6%, 1,463 votes

Trish Huddleston: 52.9%, 1,663 votes

Woodland School District position 5*

Tom Guthrie: 65.3%, 1,948 votes

Eric Child: 33.8%, 1,008 votes

Ballot Measures

Castle Rock Proposition 1: Library levy

For: 57.9%, 290 votes

Against: 42.1%, 211 votes

Woodland Proposition 1: Change of government structure*

For: 40.2%, 489 votes

Against: 59.8%, 728 votes

Woodland Proposition 2: Transportation Benefit District*

For: 45.6%, 565 votes

Against: 54.4%, 675 votes

All other races

Port of Longview, Commissioner District 1

Jeff Wilson: 66.4%, 12,267 votes

Ryan Searcy: 33.1%, 6,118 votes

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, Commissioner position 3

Bill Hallanger: 59.3%, 4,142 votes

Russell Collier: 40.2%, 2,810 votes

Fire Protection District 7, Commissioner position 3

Don Stuart: 55.2%, 200 votes

Donnie Renfro: 43.1%, 156 votes

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue, Commissioner position 5*

Mike Lohman: 42.5%, 4,167 votes

Ken Ayers: 56.7%, 5,556 votes

Cemetery District 2, Commissioner position 1

Christy Tseu: 37.9%, 942 votes

Louise Moir: 61.3%, 1,522 votes

