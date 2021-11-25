Cowlitz County certifies the final November election results

The final results of the November elections were certified Tuesday by the Cowlitz County Canvassing Board.

The county had a 35.7% voter turnout rate in this year's general election. The turnout is slightly below the rate from the general elections four years ago, though it represents nearly 3,000 additional ballots being cast.

No major changes have happened in the local races since the initial results were reported Tuesday. The election for Kalama City Council position 2 came the closest, as Scott Moon's lead over Sandra Macias-Hughes at one point shrunk to a single vote. Moon retained his lead and won the council race by 48 votes in the official count.

In Woodland, Jenn Rowland maintained her lead in an oddly split three-way contest for Woodland City Council position 6. Rowland ended up receiving 414 votes from Clark County and Cowlitz County residents, while Aaron Berghaus received 357 votes and a write-in campaign from councilwoman Janice Graham received around 350 votes.

Longview and Kelso city councils both will have two new members next year. Jim Hill and Brian Wood will join the Kelso City Council in place of two outgoing incumbents, while Angie Wean defeated Chet Makinster in a race for the Longview City Council. Spencer Boudreau also is set to join the council, taking Steve Moon's seat after he decided not to run for re-election.

The canvassing board certified the results after making final decisions on whether to count challenged ballots. Challenged ballots may have missed the Nov. 2 deadline or have a signature that is absent or may not match signatures on record.

Statewide, Washington voters cast 1.89 million votes during this year's general election.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.