Cowlitz County Canvassing Board to meet Tuesday to certify Aug. 3 primary

The canvass for the Aug. 3 primary election will be held Tuesday afternoon in Conference Room B at the Cowlitz County Administration Building, the Auditor's Office announced Monday.
The official primary election results will be released once the Cowlitz County Canvassing Board certifies the election, according to the press release.
Live feed audio and video will be transmitted to the Auditor's Office and the displays in the cafeteria.
