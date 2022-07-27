Cowlitz County calls for affordable housing proposals

Cowlitz County is calling for proposals for affordable and supportive housing projects to be funded by a portion of sales tax revenue the county gets back from the state for eligible homeless and housing programs.

In October 2019, the commissioners adopted legislation allowing the county to keep 0.0146% of sales tax revenue for affordable housing. The law does not create a new tax, but allows cities and counties to keep 0.0073% to 0.0146% of sales tax collected in their jurisdictions.

Since beginning to collect the revenue in late 2019, the county has saved about $625,040, said Traci Jackson, county finance manager.

The county has budgeted up to $400,000 for projects awarded through the request for proposals, according to the document. The commissioners may also consider awarding proposals with document recording fees, which must be used for homeless and housing programs.

The sales tax revenue can be used for the construction and rehabilitation of affordable or supportive housing, operating and maintaining affordable housing, or for rental assistance. The money must be used to assist those with an income at or below 60% of the county’s median income.

Proposals should describe how the project meets these requirements and how many units of affordable housing it will create, according to the county's request. Proposals are due Aug. 16 and staff and commissioners will evaluate them in the following weeks.

Cowlitz County's five-year plan to address homelessness identifies increasing access to affordable housing as its No. 1 priority.