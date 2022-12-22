 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Cowlitz County commissioners close county offices Friday due to weather

County Administration Building

The Cowlitz County Administration Building.

 Bill Wagner, The Daily News file photo

The Cowlitz County commissioners agreed to close county offices Friday due to the severe low temperatures and icy road conditions, according to a press release.

The announcement follows an earlier decision by the Cowlitz County Auditor's and Treasurer's offices to close for the safety of staff and customers. Offices will resume regular business hours Tuesday. 

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon, with snow and freezing rain expected in the region. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

