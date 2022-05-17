Cowlitz County auditor named Washington state 2022 Auditor of the Year

Cowlitz County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland was named the 2022 Auditor of the Year last week.

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs presented the award during the Washington Association of County Auditors annual meeting on May 10, according to a press release.

Hobbs said he is impressed by Fundingsland's creativity and use of resources to make elections more efficient and transparent.

He also praised Cowlitz County’s remodeled and expanded elections office.

Prior to the 2021 August primary election, the elections office completed a $300,000 renovation, funded in part by CARES Act money set aside specifically for election-related issues. The additions provided more space for vote counting on the second floor and additional security measures.

"This auditor’s election processing center has been completely reconfigured and may be the newest gem in Washington," Hobbs said. "An impressive feat and an example of what can be done when dedication meets opportunity."

Hobbs also applauded Fundingsland's employees and the local office's effects on the state. He said her “willingness to share her team’s time and experience has great impact that reaches far beyond her county borders."

Fundingsland received the Elections Employee of the Year award in 2017 from former Secretary of State Kim Wyman prior to being appointed as Cowlitz County Auditor.

