Cowlitz County candidates who filed for office in mid-May have until 5 p.m. Friday to submit information for the voters' pamphlet.

Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland extended the deadline by one week for the roughly two dozen candidates who haven't sent in a statement or photo. Candidates who already submitted statements may not send in new information.

"We believe it to be in the best interest of voters for all candidates to submit statements and photos for the local voters’ pamphlet," Fundingsland said.

As of last week's original deadline, the Cowlitz County Elections Office received 70 statements and 75 photos from the 101 candidates, Fundingsland said.

"We have an unusually large number of candidates, so I can’t say the shortfall is greater than usual," she said.

Extending the deadline is a common practice, especially in odd-year elections, Fundingsland said. The deadline was extended in 2019 and 2021.

The elections office will email every candidate who has not submitted information a notice of the deadline extension and the rules. Elections staff are available to answer questions and guide candidates through the process. Candidates should submit directly to elections@cowlitzwa.gov.