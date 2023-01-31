Cowlitz County approves no 'jake brakes' in Kalama, Toutle

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved prohibiting trucks from using unmuffled compression brakes near Kalama and Toutle after noise complaints from residents.

Following a public hearing, the commissioners voted 2-1 to add the section of China Garden Road near Kalama, from Rogers Road to the end, milepost 2.97 to 4.55, and Tower Road around the bridge crossing the Toutle River, milepost 2.4 to 3.85, to the list of prohibited areas for unmuffled compression brakes. Commissioner Rick Dahl was opposed.

Compression brakes, also called a Jacobs brake or jake brake, are those which compress the vehicle’s engine, slowing it without using the regular service brakes. Unmuffled compression brakes are those which aren’t muffled enough to prevent excessive noise, according to the county code.

The county has five existing zones where use of unmuffled compression brakes is prohibited: Butte Hill Road east of Woodland, Hooper Road in the Bunker Hill area, Rose Valley Road near the elementary school, South Silver Lake Road past Headquarters Road, and West Side Highway near Castle Rock city limits.

The county code allows truckers to use the brakes while in the zones if their other brakes are failing or for emergencies, Commissioner Dennis Weber said.

Several residents of the affected areas spoke in favor of the change.

China Garden Road resident Kate Stratton said she and her neighbors have talked about how “beyond reasonable” noise from the brakes shake windows. Stratton said she has nothing against the truckers or the companies they work for, but would hope they have more respect for area residents.

Another China Garden Road resident said the noise has gotten worse in the past year. He said he got about 60 signatures in favor of creating the zone, including from two truckers.

A couple of citizens raised concerns about restricting use of the brakes, especially for downhill stretches.

Public Works will install signs in the areas to notify drivers of the change, Eugenis said.