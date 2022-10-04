Cowlitz County approves $2M grant for Castle Rock water system upgrades off exit 48

A major development project in Castle Rock got a boost Tuesday, when the Cowlitz County commissioners approved a $2 million grant to be paid over two years.

The city is planning upgrades to its water system — including a new pump station and reservoirs — near Interstate 5 exit 48 on the east side of the freeway. It is also working to extend water and sewer mains on the west side of I-5 where a developer is planning a business park with offices, retail space and multi-family housing. The total estimated cost of the project is $6.7 million.

The commissioners approved the grant in a 2-1 vote, with Arne Mortensen opposed. The money will come from Rural County Public Facility Funds, a 0.09% portion of sales tax for rural counties to finance public facilities contributing to economic development. That includes facilitating creation or retention of businesses and jobs in the county, according to the state law.

On Sept. 26, the Castle Rock City Council unanimously voted to approve the interlocal agreement with the county to receive the grant. The city will receive $1 million in January 2023 and $1 million in January 2024.

Castle Rock Public Works Director Dave Vorse said the city is “still looking for more money,” for the project. He said the city would “do as much of the project as we can with the money we have now.”

The city previously received a $500,000 state grant and a $1.5 million state loan to complete the water main extension, Vorse said.

Talks between the city and county about money for the project have been ongoing for several months, said Traci Jackson, county finance director. Castle Rock originally requested $3 million in the sales tax or federal COVID-19 relief funds from the county, according to a city presentation.

The county commissioners previously approved several multi-year grants, and have less available funding than prior years, Jackson said. Last year, the county received $2.6 million in the tax.

The county proposed a half-grant, half-loan split, but the city requested the whole amount to be grant funded, Jackson said.

During a mid-August workshop, Commissioners Dennis Weber and John Jabusch approved moving ahead with the grant using the rural development funds. Mortensen was absent.

On Tuesday, Mortensen advocated giving the city a loan instead of a grant because the city will receive payments from residents connected to the extended utilities and it would give the Castle Rock "more skin in the game."

Mortensen said in general, he is more interested in projects that help as many county residents as possible.

"I think we ought to reconsider this and figure out if we do have a better use, and if we don't think we do, how do we get the city of Castle Rock to stand behind their promises?" he said.

Jabusch said the proposal is a great project that would create new jobs, solve water pressure problems for current residents and open up areas of the county and city for further development.

The county tax revenue has funded some projects that have likely created more jobs than others, Weber said.

"There's nothing guaranteed in the use of these funds," he said. "We qualify for these funds when other counties don't because we've had a systemic unemployment problem that we can't seem to resolve. We consistently have 2% more unemployed than state as a whole. ... And this is one small way we can to try to resolve some of those questions. ... I find the $2 million would be an appropriate use for the potential gain."

City Editor Hayley Day contributed to this report.