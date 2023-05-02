Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved a $2.5 million bid award to replace a culvert on Ostrander Road, just east of McGeary Road, which should alleviate regular flooding.

Quigg Brothers, Inc. was the lowest of six bidders, with the $2.5 million bid coming in below the engineer’s estimate of $2.8 million and next-lowest bid of $2.78 million.

The project will replace the triple-box culvert with an 82-foot concrete bridge, said Susan Eugenis, county engineer.

The culvert is not large enough to pass large storm events and the roadway frequently floods, causing road closures and hazardous driving conditions, according to the county’s Six Year Transportation Improvement Plan. The culvert walls often catch debris, blocking the creek flow and contributing to flooding events, the plan states.

Ostrander Road was closed for multiple days in January 2022 due to the creek flooding.

The culvert is also a fish barrier, and replacing it will open up 18 miles of fish habitat on the North Fork of Ostrander Creek, Eugenis said.

Cowlitz County received a Brian Abbott Fish Barrier Removal Board grant to cover 85% of the project cost, Eugenis said.

Construction will begin in late June or early July, and Ostrander Road will be closed for about two months for the work, Eugenis said.

During the closure, the county road crew will open a bypass road, a nearby logging road which opens when Ostrander Road floods so people aren’t stuck on a dead end. Road crews are working on “spiffing up” the bypass by adding more gravel, cutting back vegetation and adding pullouts, Eugenis said.

Public Works will put out a public notice when the construction and road closure schedule is confirmed, Eugenis said.