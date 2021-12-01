Cowlitz County added to state of emergency for November's rain and floods

Gov. Jay Inslee added Cowlitz County to the severe weather emergency declared for Washington counties affected by flooding in the weeks since an atmospheric river dumped rain across the state.

Inslee first declared the state of emergency Nov. 15 and added Cowlitz to the list Wednesday. The state of emergency declaration allows the listed counties to activate emergency management plans, access support from the Washington State Military Department and request federal aid.

Ernie Schnabler, director of Cowlitz County's Department of Emergency Management, said the county had no major damage to roads or buildings caused by the storm.

"We routinely get added to these declarations, despite the fact that we didn't have any reportable damages," Schnabler said.

The Nov. 12 storm caused patches of flooding in Cowlitz County, but had nowhere near the damage seen in other areas across northwest Washington. The Cowlitz River teetered on the verge of the flood level throughout the afternoon, while several Kelso residents reported Ostrander Creek overflowed onto roads.

The heavy load of water brought by the atmospheric rivers set fall rainfall records for Seattle and several other Washington cities. Whatcom County officials estimated flooding caused tens of millions of dollars in damage to homes, roads and businesses.

Schnabler said being included in the severe weather declaration could help the county avoid flooding in the long term. He said if the county pursues federal grants to help with flood mitigation, the emergency declaration could be used to show the potential flooding impacts.

"We really dodged a bullet because when it comes to those weather systems, they could just as well come right at us next time," Schnabler said.

The National Weather Service still had flood warnings in place for sections of Skagit and Whatcom counties as of Wednesday afternoon. Widespread rain is expected to hit the Pacific Northwest early next week, though the NWS model shows a lot of variation in the intenseness of the rainfall.

