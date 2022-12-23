Cowlitz 911 looking at spring move to new dispatch center following construction delays

After months of delays, Cowlitz 911 expects to move into its new dispatch center off Ocean Beach Highway by next spring.

Construction on the $8.6 million building began in March 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain problems have pushed back the move about 12 months, said John Diamond, 911 executive director.

"We've dealt with unfortunate delays, but we're in the home stretch now," he said. "We’re excited about it."

On Tuesday, the Cowlitz County commissioners extended the agency's lease of the Hall of Justice basement office space for an additional year.

Cowlitz 911 has leased the 3,370 square-foot area since becoming an independent public authority in January 2019. The original one-year lease was renewed for three years and was set to expire Dec. 31. The agency can end the lease early once it has moved into the new site, said Commissioner Dennis Weber.

A Tuesday tour of the mostly-constructed center highlighted its differences from the flood-prone Hall of Justice basement. The new building, designed with the theme "nature is nurture," has high ceilings and was full of natural light.

The 12,000-square-foot building provides more space for the 30 Cowlitz 911 staff, including 22 dispatchers, plus room to grow, Diamond said.

A larger dispatch floor will allow an increase from six to 10 consoles and a new seating configuration, Diamond said. During the day, the room is lit by a wall of large windows, unlike the current dispatch location of a windowless basement.

An adjacent training room also provides space for an emergency response center and the 911 board of director meetings, Diamond said. The building has additional offices for administrative staff and a conference room.

The center includes a kitchen/break room, exercise room, quiet rooms, and additional bathrooms with showers. A walking path around the building will be lined with trees, plants and water features, providing a place for staff to get fresh air and decompress, Diamond said.

The new building will be a morale boost for staff and provide a more conducive working environment, especially for dispatchers who work 12-hour shifts, Diamond said.

"It's a tough job and not everyone can do it," he said. "Any number of traumas the public endures, our people endure as well."

While the construction completion date is a "moving target," the building should be done around the end of February, Diamond said. It will take another month or two to move locations before officially opening, he said.

When the new center is ready, the agency plans to hold three days of open houses, one for staff and their families; one for member agencies like police, firefighters and medical responders; and one for the public to show its appreciation, Diamond said.

"A lot of this is funded by a bond and sales tax," he said. "It's a big ask to get a building like this for 911, for people who are behind the scenes."

The center took out a 30-year, $15 million bond for the project, which includes $8.6 million for construction and more to furnish and establish the center’s network.

Cowlitz 911 is funded by emergency agencies that use the center, one-tenth of 1% of a county sales tax, a grant from the state 911 office, and a portion of a state excise tax on cell phones, landlines and Voice over Internet Protocol systems.