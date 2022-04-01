Cowlitz 911 Center hires John Diamond as executive director

John Diamond will be the next executive director of the Cowlitz County 911 Center.

Diamond is coming to Longview from Oak Harbor, Washington, where he worked on the technology side of Island County’s dispatch center I-COM for a decade. His first day on the job at the local center is April 11, bringing a five-month hiring search to a close.

“My jobs have been in public safety for most of my career. I love the work and having worked in dispatch centers in various capacities, I am excited for this new opportunity and challenge,” Diamond said.

Diamond said he wants to bring a long-term stability to the Cowlitz 911 Center after taking charge. He will be the center’s third executive director since it broke off into its own free-standing public authority in 2019, not including Norm Krehbiel’s time as the interim director over the past five months.

The Cowlitz 911 Public Authority is overseen by an executive director and a board of directors representing the cities, police departments and fire departments served by the dispatch center.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Commissioner Alan Headley was chair of the Board of Directors when the search process began in November. Headley said the board decided not to rush the search for a new director. They accepted applications until early January and had their final interview with Diamond during a board meeting in mid-March.

“We took our time and fortunately, Diamond was patient enough to work through that with us,” Headley said.

Headley and Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman said Diamond’s community involvement was a selling point for him among the other applicants in the nationwide search. Diamond was elected twice to the Oak Harbor School District Board of Trustees and had been the school board director since 2019.

During Monday’s school board meeting, Diamond announced he was stepping down in order to take the job with Cowlitz 911.

Earlier in his career Diamond spent four years working for Spillman Technologies, a company that provides dispatch software to law enforcement agencies across the country. Spillman is used by the Cowlitz County Jail and the county records center. The dispatch center is being converted to run on the Spillman software this year.

“The 911 center is so technology-driven. If you don’t have that in your background it’s easy to get lost in the weeds,” Headley said.

Dave Storaker was hired as the previous executive director in December 2020. The board of directors signed a termination agreement with Storaker in November 2021. Headley said the separation was a mutual agreement.

Diamond’s hire is one of two major changes the Cowlitz 911 Center will see this month. Construction on the new 911 dispatch center along Ocean Beach Highways is expected to finish by the end of April. The agency broke ground on the new $8.6 million building in March 2021, which will provide nearly double the space as the current dispatch office in the basement of the Hall of Justice

Thurman said the new building will not be occupied by dispatchers until later this year, as there are supply chain delays with some of the equipment.

“There are great people already running that project,” Diamond said. “I just need to get up to speed about what’s going on and ensure this is a successful transition.”

