County commissioners to hold special meeting Monday to discuss District 3 applicants

• Kody Puderbaugh, plumber, pipefitter and Local Union 26 member

• Diana Winther, labor attorney representing IBEW Local 48

The public can view the applications, which include letters of qualification and resumes, at https://www.cowlitzinfo.net/WLBOCCPublic/browse.aspx?cr=1.

A candidate review committee consisting of three independent county elected officials, a Republican county elected official and a Democratic county elected official will make recommendations from the applicants to the board by Friday. The commissioners will select three candidates to advance for a final decision.

The commissioners have to choose someone within 60 days, otherwise the governor will choose from the three nominees.

Gardner said he stepped down to return to the private sector. His term is set to expire Dec. 31, 2022. Anyone appointed to the position will have to win the 2022 election to keep the seat beyond the end of that year.

