County commissioners to hold special meeting Monday to discuss District 3 applicants

The Cowlitz County commissioners are holding a special meeting in executive session Monday to discuss applicants for the vacant District 3 position, according to a county press release.
The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Monday via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89350769480 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, 89350769480#, but the executive session is closed to the public.
Commissioners Dennis Weber and Arne Mortensen will interview candidates and make the final selection during open public meetings.
District 3 includes West Longview, Castle Rock, Toutle, Ryderwood and the rural northern county. Seven district residents applied for the position vacated by Joe Gardner earlier this month, including:
• Rick Dahl, soon to retire as senior vice president at Fibre Federal Credit Union
• Russel Collier, retired, worked for the federal government in several positions over 42 years
• Christine Masters, Kelso business owner and treasurer for several campaigns
• Jon-Erik Hegstad, most recently a substitute teacher, born and raised in the county
• Tamara Jones, Lower Columbia College graduate and assisted living facility administrator
• Kody Puderbaugh, plumber, pipefitter and Local Union 26 member
• Diana Winther, labor attorney representing IBEW Local 48
The public can view the applications, which include letters of qualification and resumes, at https://www.cowlitzinfo.net/WLBOCCPublic/browse.aspx?cr=1.
A candidate review committee consisting of three independent county elected officials, a Republican county elected official and a Democratic county elected official will make recommendations from the applicants to the board by Friday. The commissioners will select three candidates to advance for a final decision.
The commissioners have to choose someone within 60 days, otherwise the governor will choose from the three nominees.
Gardner said he stepped down to return to the private sector. His term is set to expire Dec. 31, 2022. Anyone appointed to the position will have to win the 2022 election to keep the seat beyond the end of that year.