County commissioners to continue COVID-19 rent assistance; approve disability service contracts

In 2019, about 70% of the people in the programs were employed, James said. That number dropped to about 45% in 2020 because of the pandemic, but is beginning to rise, she said.

Commissioner Arne Mortensen motioned to approve the contracts with half the proposed money allocated to each provider to give them time to "come back to us and plead their case" to show the public is getting its money's worth.

Commissioner Dennis Weber voiced concerned about endangering peoples' careers and job prospects by cutting the allocations.

Several citizens commented opposing the contracts because some of the service providers fall under the governor's COVID-19 vaccine mandate and require employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 18. Two citizens commented in favor of moving forward with the contracts' full amounts.

Weber said the Prosecuting Attorney's office advised the commissioners it's not appropriate to ask the providers if they are requiring vaccinations, and the commissioners have to deal with the program on its merits.

Mortensen said the county has some choices "under the gun" and could refuse the money, but it would go to another entity to administer it to Cowlitz County providers.

James said she is OK with allocating 50% of the proposed contract amounts and will re-evaluate and come back to the board.

