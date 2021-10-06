County commissioners split on vacant seat applicants

The Cowlitz County commissioners are split on who to choose to fill the vacant District 3 position. If they don’t agree in the next two weeks, the decision will go to the governor.

During a special meeting Sept. 27, the commissioners interviewed three candidates — Richard Dahl, Christie Masters and Tamara Jones.

Commissioner Arne Mortensen Tuesday made a motion to appoint Dahl to the position, citing his business, budgetary and management experience.

Weber opposed the motion and said later in the meeting he believes Masters is the most qualified person for the position as the top-ranked candidate by the committee created to review applications and make recommendations to the commissioners.

Mortensen told The Daily News on Wednesday that for Weber the decision is political, but for him it is doing what’s best for the county.

Weber said he supports the choice of the independently elected officials on the committee who ranked Masters as No. 1. Masters would be a good fit on the board, he said.