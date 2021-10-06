County commissioners split on vacant seat applicants

The Cowlitz County commissioners are split on who to choose to fill the vacant District 3 position. If they don’t agree in the next two weeks, the decision will go to the governor.
During a special meeting Sept. 27, the commissioners interviewed three candidates — Richard Dahl, Christie Masters and Tamara Jones.
Commissioner Arne Mortensen Tuesday made a motion to appoint Dahl to the position, citing his business, budgetary and management experience.
Weber opposed the motion and said later in the meeting he believes Masters is the most qualified person for the position as the top-ranked candidate by the committee created to review applications and make recommendations to the commissioners.
Mortensen told The Daily News on Wednesday that for Weber the decision is political, but for him it is doing what’s best for the county.
Weber said he supports the choice of the independently elected officials on the committee who ranked Masters as No. 1. Masters would be a good fit on the board, he said.
If the commissioners don’t choose someone by Nov. 2, the clerk will forward the three nominees to Gov. Jay Inslee, who will then choose one of them. The commissioners are working on a tighter deadline because Weber is leaving the country on Oct. 21 for his daughter’s wedding.
“Hopefully there will be some movement, otherwise we’re deadlocked,” Weber said.
In other business, the commissioners Tuesday discussed, but did not vote on an agreement with the Ethnic Support Council to provide outreach and referral assistance with marginalized populations to connect with the Treasury Rent Assistance Program.
As part of the April contract with the state to operate the rent assistance program, the county is required to partner with an organization that helps people with language and cultural barriers.
The Kelso-based Ethnic Support Council was the only respondent to the county’s request for organizations, said Gena James, county health and human services deputy director.
Several citizens spoke in opposition to the agreement for a variety of reasons, including distaste for accepting any COVID relief funds and concerns about the money going to refugees.
James said people applying for the rent or utility assistance through the program have to be living in the county and provide a copy of their lease.
Mortensen said if he voted for the agreement he would be part of the problem and declined to make a motion.
The commission approved a contract with CFM Strategic Communications for $42,000 to provide federal lobbying services for Cowlitz County. The services will be reserved for matters pertaining to Mount St. Helens, assistance with Washington, D.C., visits by county officials and limited grant support.