Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved the preliminary plat application for a 26-lot subdivision near Silver Lake without a staff-recommended condition to require a secondary access road to run through a wetland.

The developer now has five years to complete construction of the roads and utilities to county standards, receive approval from staff before getting the final plat approval from the board to build houses.

Silver Lake Village III, located south of the first two phases off 400 Hall Rd. on the north end of the lake, will include 26 lots on about 12 acres. Chilton Development Services applied for the preliminary plat on behalf of property owner Bradley Thomas of Universal Builders, Materials, Trading and Holding Inc., located in Vancouver.

The first Silver Lake Village 45-lot subdivision was built in 2017. In January 2021, the county commissioners approved the preliminary plat for the 16-lot second phase, which hasn’t been built yet. In mid-February, the Planning Commission voted 5-1 to recommend preliminary approval of phase three.

Road debate

During previous planning commission meetings, area residents voiced concerns about increases to traffic and the effect on the wetlands.

The west side of the property includes part of a 10-acre wetland, hydraulically connected to Silver Lake, according to the staff report.

Most of the proposed project avoids the wetland and the surrounding buffer except half an acre for the planned access road off Hall Road aligning with Stout Road, as requested by county staff. The developer would be required to complete onsite and offsite mitigation for impacts on the wetland.

Commissioner Rick Dahl voiced concerns about the effects on the wetlands and the use of a mitigation bank, which allow developers to buy credits to offset disturbances in their projects by contributing to conserving a different site.

“How does paying money make these 10 acres whole?” he said. “Anything that puts a road through there I won’t agree to.”

Patrick Harbison, county utilities manager, said the staff recommended the road at that location for safety and traffic circulation but the project can be approved without that requirement.

The developer plans to extend Trevor Lane, located on the south end of Silver Lake Village phase one, into phase two. The not-yet-built Deer Fern Way and Rainier Way in phase two will extend into phase three, according to the proposal.

Without the Stout Road extension, the only access to Hall Road and Spirit Lake Memorial Highway from phases two and three would be through Zephyr Drive, which loops through the existing subdivision.

County staff had requested the extension of Stout Road to run east into the new development to provide another access in case Zephyr Drive is blocked, Harbison said.

Dahl said he worries about traffic, particularly at the intersection of Hall Road and Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, but if the speed is reduced “most people would be happy.”

Commissioner Dennis Weber said the county’s previous policy decisions, such as improvements to Hall Road and utilities in the area, support this kind of development.

Commissioner Arne Mortensen said he didn’t know how to balance his principles regarding private property rights and the obligation to consider effects on the neighbors. Mortensen said he doesn’t “buy some of the salesmanship” about the project but he didn’t agree with Dahl’s position against the road through the wetland.

Dahl and Weber approved the preliminary plat and a waiver allowing side-yard setbacks of 5 feet instead of 10 feet to keep consistent with other phases and allow for only single-story houses in the subdivision. Mortensen abstained from both votes.