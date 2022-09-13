County commissioners OK update to rent assistance contract with state, Lower Columbia CAP to keep state funds

Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved amendments to contracts with the state and Lower Columbia CAP for a rent and utility assistance program.

Gena James, deputy director of health and human services, said the state told her they would reallocate Cowlitz County's remaining money to another county if the commissioners rejected the updates.

The updates do not change the program's funding, timeline or original terms, James said.

In a 2-1 vote, with Commissioner Arne Mortensen opposed, the commissioners approved the amendments and agreed to hold a workshop to discuss changing program prioritization and eligibility.

The program doesn’t require people to prove job or wage loss from the pandemic, but applicants still will need to prove income eligibility and be behind on rent or utility bills. The assistance goes directly to the landlord, property management company or the utility.

From January through August, the program served 751 unduplicated households, with about 7% of those allocated assistance twice, James said.

Cowlitz County had issued $4.7 million of its total $9.4 million as of the end of August. The program is in place through June 2023.

Updates and programs changes by county

In January, the commissioners approved the original contracts for the Eviction Rent Assistance Program 2.0 in 2-1 votes, with Mortensen also opposed.

The state-requested updates add new language to the contracts' special terms and conditions, including: statements that the contractor should report fraud concerns in writing; encouraging the contractor to adopt seatbelt-use policies and procedures; and encouraging contractor to adopt policies banning texting while driving.

The commissioners first considered the amendments last week but held off on a decision. Following citizen requests, commissioners directed staff to look into how Lewis County is running its rent assistance program and to ask the state if there would be consequences for the denying the amendments.

James said Lewis County staff told her its program prioritizes certain households for assistance on top of the state's eligibility requirements.

The state requires applicants to make at or below 80% of the area median income. Cowlitz County's program prioritizes households with an eviction or utility shutoff notice to prevent them from losing their housing, James said.

Lewis County prioritizes first-time applicants, those that fall below 50% of the area median income, those who are rent burdened by 50% or more, and those whose income was disrupted in the last 60 days, James said.

Fueling systems

In other business, the commissioners approved a contract with Blue1 Energy to replace the fueling systems at the Public Works road shops in Kalama and Castle Rock for a total cost of $90,655 plus sales tax.

Savannah Clement, deputy director of public services, said the fuel systems started failing last year. The existing tanks are monitored by probes that calculate how much fuel is in the system and report how much vehicles use, she said. The project includes installing new probes, a software system and fueling equipment.