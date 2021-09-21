County commissioners OK temporary bridge to replace failed culvert on Pleasant Hill Road

After a seven-month closure, crews will install a temporary one-lane bridge on Pleasant Hill Road to reopen the stretch blocked off after a culvert failed in February.

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved an emergency resolution to remove the failed culvert and install the bridge, as well as a related estimated $10,855 contract with Ness Campbell Crane and Rigging for a crane and operator.

County Engineer Susan Eugenis said county crews will complete most of the work, but they need the crane to move the bridge on and off the truck and help install it. The road likely will reopen in late October, she said.

Once the emergency fix is done, staff will start designing a permanent solution and hope to begin construction in 2023, Eugenis said.

Public Works closed the road Feb. 24 after a sinkhole opened in Pleasant Hill Road, southwest of the Huntington Avenue underpass at Interstate 5, Exit 48.

The 10-foot diameter metal culvert directed water from Salmon Creek under Pleasant Hill Road. It was installed in the late 1950s or early 1960s, Eugenis said.

