County commissioners OK temporary bridge to replace failed culvert on Pleasant Hill Road

After a seven-month closure, crews will install a temporary one-lane bridge on Pleasant Hill Road to reopen the stretch blocked off after a culvert failed in February.
The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved an emergency resolution to remove the failed culvert and install the bridge, as well as a related estimated $10,855 contract with Ness Campbell Crane and Rigging for a crane and operator.
County Engineer Susan Eugenis said county crews will complete most of the work, but they need the crane to move the bridge on and off the truck and help install it. The road likely will reopen in late October, she said.
Once the emergency fix is done, staff will start designing a permanent solution and hope to begin construction in 2023, Eugenis said.
Public Works closed the road Feb. 24 after a sinkhole opened in Pleasant Hill Road, southwest of the Huntington Avenue underpass at Interstate 5, Exit 48.
The 10-foot diameter metal culvert directed water from Salmon Creek under Pleasant Hill Road. It was installed in the late 1950s or early 1960s, Eugenis said.
Previous studies showed the metal culvert was too small for the amount of water that drains in the area, particularly water that runs off a hill east of the highway, Mark Koelsch, public works communications manager, said in July.
Eugenis said the county will receive FEMA funding for the project because it qualifies under the state's winter weather disaster proclamation.
In other business, the commissioners approved the contract completion with Tapani, Inc. for the $2.5 million Headquarters Landfill cell nine earthworks construction project. The work included preparing the 13-acre cell nine and part of cell 10 for a liner, Eugenis said. The work was completed in October, but final completion was delayed because the contractor has to send paperwork to the state for approval, she said.
The liner installation is set to be completed this year, said Ron Williams, solid waste manager.
The commissioners set a special meeting for 10 a.m. Monday to interview three candidates for the vacant District 3 position. During a special meeting this past Monday, the commissioners narrowed this list of seven applicants to three finalists: Christine Masters, Richard Dahl, and Tamara Jones.
The public can attend the meeting in-person at the Commissioner Hearing Room in the County Administration Building, online via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89350769480 or by phone by calling 1-253-215-8782, 89350769480#.