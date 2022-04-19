County commissioners OK change to code to streamline tax title property selling process

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved adding a section to the county code to clarify the process of selling tax title properties.

Tax title properties are parcels that went through foreclosure auction but didn't sell for a minimum bid. The county holds the parcels in trust until it can sell them and distribute the money among the taxing districts, said Treasurer Debra Gardner. Under state law, the minimum bid for a tax title parcel is foreclosure fees and taxes owed at the time of foreclosure.

Selling the properties also gets them back on the tax rolls, generating revenue for the county and other taxing districts.

The Cowlitz County Property Management Committee recommended adding the new section after finding during a periodic review that the code doesn't specifically address the management of tax title properties.

The new language references the state law and delegates responsibility of management and disposition of the properties to the treasurer. Gardner said her office and the committee are creating a tax title property policy, which will come back to the commissioners for approval, before the county begins to sell its tax title properties.

Anna Lunday, right of way agent, said she has identified 92 tax title parcels in the county. Cowlitz County, like many other counties, has neglected dealing with these properties for the last 30 years, she said.

Doug Jensen, chief civil deputy prosecuting attorney, said the update intends to "get these properties moving" more efficiently.

If a property can't be sold for the minimum price of foreclosure fees and taxes owed, there are some ways to sell it for less, Jensen said. For small slivers of property, state law specifies how the county can approach adjacent landowners who may be more interested in the land, he said.

In other business, the commissioners held a public hearing on adjustments to the Commissioners' Districts adopted in December, after staff discovered a couple discrepancies between the maps and the written descriptions. The error created a small "island" precinct that would have compromised voter secrecy, said Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland. The hearing was continued to next Tuesday to meet the requirement of posting the draft plan at least one week before adoption.

