County commissioners approve WATVs on three sections of state highways

Wheeled all-terrain vehicles (WATVs) now are allowed on three sections of state highways in Cowlitz County, expanding on a 2019 approval of the vehicles on certain unincorporated county roads.

The Cowlitz County commissioners approved an ordinance Tuesday, following a 2021 change by the Legislature allowing counties to manage WATV use on state highways with speeds of 35 mph or less.

County staff proposed allowing the vehicles on three segments of eligible state highways at the request of some residents, said Patrick Harbison, county utilities manger.

The first section is in Cougar, allowing WATVs on SR 503 from milepost 36.02 to 36.61, right before Dog Creek Road up to Old Merrill Lake Road. Although the 35 mph zone stretches further, the WATV area ends at Old Merrill Lake Road because it is the last place to get on and off the road that isn't private property, Harbison said.

The second section is on SR 504, Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, from milepost 9.9 at Hansen Road to milepost 10.76, just before the intersection with Coal Banks Road. The stretch includes the school zone, which drops to 20 mph during the day, Harbison said.

The final section is SR 506 in Ryderwood, starting at Second Street and ending at milepost 0.44, which is an alleyway that also marks the start of the retirement community's golf cart zone, Harbison said. The Ryderwood Improvement and Service Association president didn't see an issue with allowing WATVs on that road because it would be in the golf cart zone, he said.

Since the county began allowing WATVs in 2019, there have been no real problems and few complaints, said Troy Brightbill, Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office chief criminal deputy. The concerns about behavior on WATVs have not occurred, he said.

County crews will install signs at the beginning and end of the WATV segments within the next couple of months, Harbison said.

In other business, the commissioners approved:

• An agreement with NaphCare to provide Medication for Opioid Use Disorder in the jail for $23,440 per month, paid for by a Washington State Health Care Authority grant. In mid-March, the commissioners approved a contract through June 30 with the Health Care Authority for the $204,640 grant to continue or expand the program.

• An amendment for an additional $27,000 in state funding for Goodwill to provide developmental disability employment services through June 30. The commissioners first approved the agreement with Goodwill in September and half the money allocated by the state.

• The final cost report for the Storm Road realignment project, including $230,600 in construction costs for work done by county forces.

